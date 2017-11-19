Spotted: Cast of Bugsy Malone, Jr. getting “stringed”

Emails Gina Hart: “At the finale last night of Bugsy Malone, Jr., 4th and 5th grade Encinal students took one final bow for their audience. Little did they know that their directors and a few sneaky parents had a Silly String attack planned.

“After Bugsy Malone displayed his two golden tickets to Hollywood with Blousey Brown, they smiled, took a bow and then shrieks of laughter broke out as everyone on stage was unexpectedly sprayed with the splurge props filled with silly string. It was quite a sight!

Photo by Gina Hart (c) 2017