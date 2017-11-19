Where will the new Menlo Park Library be situated? Your input is needed

Community members are invited to the first of three meetings on Monday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:00 pm at the current Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma Street to discuss options for siting a new main library on the Burgess Campus .

In this meeting, background on the main library space analysis process will be shared and community members will engage in a conversation regarding the best location on the campus for a potential new library.

Issues to be examined include programming opportunities a new building will offer, explore additional civic and community uses that might take place in the new building, and offer insight into the desired architectural character for a new library on the Burgess campus

This is one of three meetings for community input. Others are scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018, and Feb. 15, 2018.