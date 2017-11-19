Where will the new Menlo Park Library be situated? Your input is needed

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on November 19, 2017

Community members are invited to the first of three meetings on Monday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:00 pm at the current Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma Street to discuss options for siting a new main library on the Burgess Campus .

In this meeting, background on the main library space analysis process will be shared and community members will engage in a conversation regarding the best location on the campus for a potential new library.

Issues to be examined include programming opportunities a new building will offer, explore additional civic and community uses that might take place in the new building, and offer insight into the desired architectural character for a new library on the Burgess campus

This is one of three meetings for community input. Others are scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018, and Feb. 15, 2018.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: