Atherton Police Department collecting toys for Selby Lane School

The Atherton Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys for families at Selby Lane School.

A red/white striped gift box marked with the Atherton PD logo is located in the lobby of the Atherton Police Department. “While dropping off your donation, please drop by and say hi to your local law enforcement personnel. We look forward to it!” wrote the PD in a press release.

The department is accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 5 to 11 years old until Monday, December 18.

If you have any questions about the program, please contact: School Resource Officer David Gomez – 650-752-0509.