Holiday crafting for children and their adults set for Dec. 9

Take a few moments to relax with some crafts at the Menlo Park Library on Dec. 9 from 10:30 am to noon.

The experts from Create Cafe will demonstrate how to make fancy gift tags and cards, lovely colorful votive candles, and straw dolls. After that, you will be turned loose to get creative. There will be plenty of materials for everyone.

The complexity of the crafts makes this event best for children ages 5 and up and their adults. Up to two children may attend with one adult.

Registration is required and space is limited. Please note that you will be asked to reconfirm your plans to attend one week before the event, as the library anticipates a waiting list.