Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula is collecting gifts for children affected by North Bay fires

The Fall new member class of the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula ( JLPA•MP) is leading a Done in a Day (DIAD) project in partnership with the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma.

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm, Junior League volunteers will be collecting donations of new holiday gifts appropriate for children in kindergarten through 6th grade from the community at the Historic Gatehouse, located at 555 Ravenswood Avenue in Menlo Park.

All donations collected will benefit the 408 students of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Santa Rosa. The JLPA•MP and the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma will work in partnership to support this effort by inviting League members and the community at large to donate holiday gifts.

Gifts collected by the JLPA•MP in Menlo Park will be driven to the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma the same day, who will then coordinate distribution of the gifts to the elementary school.

Wish list items include puzzles, books, Legos and any other age-appropriate gifts. The Junior League wishes for all gifts to be wrapped and labeled with age range and gender if applicable, but unwrapped gifts and gift cards are also very much appreciated.