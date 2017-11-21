Laurel School second graders learn about “Goods for Good” as part of project-based learning

Laurel School in the Menlo Park City School District utlilizes project-based learning (PBL) across all its grade levels and subject areas in order to provide more hands-on learning experiences for students. When children are highly engaged in planning and creating their own projects, their capacity for learning and retaining the core information increases exponentially. Every Laurel student participates in at least two PBL experiences every year.

Laurel’s second graders are currently engaged in their PBL unit “Goods for Good.” Students were asked the question: How can you make money to help others?

Wanting to do something for those recently affected by hurricanes and fires, each class created a unique business. They will donate their profits to the American Red Cross. Through this unit, students learned about different types of businesses (goods and services), and they visited a local business that provides both goods and services (thank you Pizza My Heart!).

Students built their knowledge of economics (factories, assembly lines, craft production, consumers, wants/needs, production costs, natural/human/capital resources) through reading a variety of informational texts. To be sure that their business ideas will be successful, they learned how to survey their consumers and read the data the survey returns.

These young entrepreneurs are selling artistically decorated cookies, festive fall candleholders, lemonade, and more, primarily to parents, to raise money for the American Red Cross.