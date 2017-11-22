Turkeys enjoy their freedom at Portola Valley Ranch

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on November 22, 2017

While recently on assignment at a residence at Portola Valley Ranch, both photographer Robb Most and I quickly realized that their should have been warning signs that said “slow for turkeys” because they were everywhere.

Local free-range turkey are also found along the trails above the Ranch as well as in abundance at the Stanford Golf Course.

That got us thinking about why most of eat turkey on Thanksgiving. Here’s one answer.

Here’s to the free-roaming turkey who thrives!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017

Craig November 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

The real Turkeys are in the Mayor’s office!!!

