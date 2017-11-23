The beauty of California shown through the lenses of InMenlo photographers

Some of the hidden talents of the great InMenlo photographers, who shine while taking editorial portraits, is how talented they are when they cast their lenses at nature.

That’s what we’re thankful for today. So before your fill your bellies with turkey and all that accompanies a Thanksgiving meal, feast your eyes on these wonderful photos!

Top: Mono Lake by Irene Searles; followed by Humboldt Lagoon State Park by Scott R. Kline, Carrizo Plain by Betsy Sergeant Snow, Half Dome reflected in flooded meadow by Robb Most, and Russian Ridge Open Space by Frances Freyberg.