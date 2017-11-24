10th annual “Oughta Be a Law…Or Not” contest kicks off

State Senator Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, encourages Peninsula and Silicon Valley residents today to submit their bill ideas to his 10th Annual “Oughta Be a Law…Or Not Contest.” The deadline for contest entries is January 12, 2018.

For the contest, Senator Hill will consider ideas from constituents for new legislation or the repeal of outdated laws. Typically, the senator selects a standout bill idea and introduces legislation based on it. But the contest isn’t limited to a single winning idea, if there are other equally strong entries.

“I always welcome great bill ideas and if there is more than one winner, that’s terrific – our record is four winners in a single year,” said Senator Hill, referring to four bills inspired by constituents that he introduced in 2016, two of which became laws. The laws crack down on water-guzzling households during droughts and ease the property tax burden of two small nonprofits that provide affordable housing to families and individuals in need.

“I already plan to introduce a bill in January requiring the three major credit reporting companies to provide free credit freezes to Californians – and that legislation was prompted by the outrage and demand for action from constituents after the massive breach of personal data and credit information at Equifax,” Senator Hill said. “Sixteen constituents contacted my office after learning that the data of 145 million people was exposed in a hack of Equifax. All 16 constituents said consumers should be allowed to freeze and unfreeze their credit information without the $10 fee usually charged for this measure of self-protection.”

The contest is open to all constituents of the 13th Senate District. Constituents may submit their ideas for improving the quality of life in San Mateo County, Santa Clara County and the state of California. Ideas may vary from statewide reforms to local community improvements that are within the purview of the state Legislature. Entries may call for the creation of a new law or the repeal of an obsolete law.

To obtain an entry form, visit Senator Hill’s website. An entry form also can be obtained by calling Senator Hill’s district office at 650-212-3313.

Completed entry forms may be emailed to Senator.Hill@senate.ca.gov, faxed to his district office at 650-212-3320, or mailed to the district office at 1528 South El Camino Real, Suite 303, San Mateo, CA 94402. Entries must be received by January 12, 2018.