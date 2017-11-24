Forty-plus year tradition: Menlo Park Kiwanis Christmas tree lot is open

It’s the day after Thanksgiving which means the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club Christmas tree lot is open, selling Noble Fir trees delivered fresh from Oregon weekly. Wreaths and other holiday decorations are also available.

Located on the Stanford Campus on the corner of Embarcadero and El Camino Real, across from Palo Alto High School, the Kiwanis lot will be open daily until Christmas, except for Saturday, November 25, to accommodate the Stanford-Notre Dame football game.

The Kiwanis Christmas Tree lot is a long-standing tradition dating back more than 40 years, and it serves as the biggest fundraiser for the Club, funding the Club’s many charitable contributions to local community organizations, including scholarships for Menlo-Anterton High School graduates.

Christmas Tree shopping hours are: daily 2:00 to 8:00 pm and weekends from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm (closed Nov. 25).

InMenlo file photo from 2016: John Pinkston (pictured right) is the President of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club along side outgoing President Bruce Wellings.