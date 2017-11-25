City of Menlo Park offers series of festive holiday events in December

Kick off the holiday season on Friday, December 1, 2017, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, at the annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Enjoy live entertainment from digital artist Jeremy Sutton and music by the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers, free hot cocoa, a visit with Santa and his elves and Mayor Kirsten Keith lighting the holiday tree. The event is a free and will occur rain or shine.

The following morning, December 2, have Breakfast with Santa from 7:30 to 11:30 am at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center. Fill your tummy with pancakes, then be as busy and creative as the elves in their workshop with holiday crafts. Make your wish list and check it twice because there will also be a station to write and submit letters to Santa. Before your morning is over, be sure to take a photo with Santa and get together with friends and family, grab some holiday props, and strike a pose in our photo booth.

Reservations are required To reserve tickets you must use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer. To purchase tickets online please click on the provided link and select the option for “Events and Concerts”. From there you can scroll to the top of the page and purchase tickets for children and adults. You may also purchase tickets in person at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium at 600 Alma St. from 9:00 am to5:00 pm. Bring an unwrapped toy for the Firefighters Toy Drive and receive a dollar off your ticket price. Tickets are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for children.

O December 13 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, the 2017 Holiday Showcase takes place at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, presenting the City’s best programs and classes of the year. Included in the City’s collection of class offerings, you will find dance, ballet, gymnastics, fitness, music, cooking, theater, martial arts, drumming, boot camps, and a magnitude of sports for all ages, levels, and abilities.

Photos courtesy City of Menlo Park