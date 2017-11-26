Christmas Market at Allied Arts Guild on December 2

Emails Menlo Park resident Louise DeDera of the Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary:

“Christmas Market is coming to the Allied Arts on Saturday, December 2, from 10-4. Lots of outside vendors. Merlot Notes sing 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Simply Jazz and Santa are there 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Drawings for gift certificates or merchandise. Free admission and parking. Treats. All this and 3.5 acres of gardens decorated for the holidays!”

The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.