#GivingTuesday is November 28 – here’s a list of local non-profits

Entering its sixth year, #GivingTuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.), kicking off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Below is a list of local, 501(c)3 non-profits in InMenlo’s coverage area, many of which we’ve profiled in the past.

We’ve tried to be comprehensive, listing non-profits with a physical presence and/or mailing address in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley, along with nearby non-profits who serve residents of these communities. If you’re aware of a non-profit that is not listed, please let us know at tips[at]inmenlo.com.

Alley-Oop Kids

Art in Action

At Home Humanitarian

Baby Basics of the Peninsula

Bay Area Association of Kidney Patients

BayArea Lyme Foundation

Beyond Type 1

Boy and Girls Club of the Peninsula

Child and Family Institute

Filoli

Foundation for the Future

GeoHazards International

Jasper Ridge Farm

Kasumisou Foundation

Kepler’s Literary Foundation

Las Lomitas Education Foundation

LifeMoves

Menlowe Ballet

Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation

Menlo Spark

National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy

Pandas Network

Peninsula College Fund

Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.

Police & Working K-9 Foundation

Portola Valley Theatre Conservatory

Random Act of Flowers Silicon Valley

Ravenswood Education Foundation

Ravenswood Family Health Center

Rebuilding Together Peninsula

SafeSpace

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

The Riekes Center

There With Care Bay Area

The Village Link

Village Tech Solutions