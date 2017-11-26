Sunday’s rain is more a trickle than a drencher

If you read the weather forecast a few days, it was supposed to rain all day today. Instead it simply sputtered off and on, with temperatures feeling almost balmy.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Just a paltry .1”. That is 3” season-to-date. Last year at this time, 5.1”, and two years ago, 2.5”. I had hopes for more.”

The lack of rain made for a glorious day to be walking the colorful streets of Menlo Park as these photos show!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017