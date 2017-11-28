Jaeger and Reid Music is First Friday entertainment on December 1

First Friday in Woodside on Friday, December 1 will feature Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid, a contemporary Acoustic Folk/Americana duo from the San Francisco Bay Area. They will present an intimate performance of songs they have written and collected with the intent of connecting their audience with one another and with the world we live in together. Be prepared to be moved and to sing along!

First Friday events our free; light refreshments (including wine!) are served. Arrive at 6:45 pm to secure a seat. Free tickets are available online.