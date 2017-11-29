Come downtown for a winter wine walk on Dec. 2

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1:00 to 4:30 pm you’ll enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue.

The fourth Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk is presented by the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) and the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the MPAEF.

Check in at Fremont Park for your wristband, glass and a map of the pouring locations. Tickets are $49 in advance and $55 the day of the event.

Participating wineries include: Big Basin Vineyards, Cinnabar Winery, Kings Mountain Vineyards, Left Bend Winery, Loma Prieta Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Naumann Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Roudon-Smith Winery, Ser Winery, Silvertip Vineyards.