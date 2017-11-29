Friends of Library book sale will take place Dec. 2

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library will be hosting a Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, December 2nd from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Lots of great books for gifts or a rainy day!

Several categories will be featured – art and collectibles, biography and history, children and young readers, cooking, fiction and many more. We have games and puzzles for sale too!

Prices start at 50 cents for mass market paperbacks and $1 for trade and hardcover titles.

The sale will be located in the downstairs meeting room at the library.