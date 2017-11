Holidays with Friends at Folger Stable on Dec. 2

The Friends of Huddart & Wunerlich Parks are hosting a free holiday event for families at the Folger Stable at Wunderlich on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Activities include a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, petting zoo, pony rides, leather stamp ornaments, live music and cookie decorating.

Parking at Wunderlich is limited. There will be a free shuttle on a continuous loop from Woodside Elementary at 3195 Woodside Road. RSVP online.