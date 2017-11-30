Three mayors’ bike ride set for December 2

Join Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith, East Palo Alto Mayor Larry Moody and Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff on a family friendly bike ride.

The route is a flat, fun, five mile loop to celebrate the unity and diversity of our communities.

Start the morning off at the Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto for coffee and snacks. Then we’ll bike ride through Palo Alto and return through Menlo Park back to the start.

Helmet mandatory. Skill level is casual and slow, suitable for all ages. No RSVP needed.