Volunteers needed on Sunday to build Sierpinski holiday tree using balloons

Last year we covered the Sierpinski “forest” in Paula Hamilton’s front yard on Lucky Avenue in Menlo Park.

Paula emailed us about her plans for this year: “We’re getting ready for our 3rd annual holiday Sierpinski design challenge on Sunday, December 3, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Details and sign-up form are on her website.

“Our reasonable goal is to build a Stage 4 tree, but if we have enough volunteers show up, we’ll have supplies on hand to build a Stage 5 tree.

“[This year] we’re twisting balloons to make tetrahedral shapes. Of course, with balloons, the lines aren’t quite as straight as using pipes but they are very easy for everyone to work with.

“After we’re done creating the tetrahedral form, it will be easy to use Sharpies to add holiday designs to the balloons. In addition, we may be able to hang some ribbon that will be shaped like dragon curves (another fractal shape).”

Photo courtesy of Paula Hamilton