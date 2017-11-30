West Bay Model Railroad open house set for Dec. 2 & 3

The West Bay Model Railroad Association annual open house takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1:00 to 8:00 pm.

HO-scale trains will run on both levels of our new layout, replete with lots of scenery, bridges, tunnels and a helix. Children of all ages are welcome and admission is free (donations accepted).

Note that the Caltrain Holiday Train will stop at the Menlo Park Station at 7:05 pm Sunday, and a visit to the club before or after makes for a great train- and holiday-themed evening. The model railroad is housed in the former Southern Pacific baggage building at the south end of the station parking lot, near Ravenswood Avenue.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015