Caltrain Holiday Train comes to Menlo Park on December 3

A Bay Area tradition since 2001, the Caltrain Holiday Train, presented by Silicon Valley Community Foundation, will arrive at the Menlo Park Caltrain stop on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7:05 pm.

Decorated with 70,000 glittering lights, the dazzling show-train will visit nine Caltrain stations between San Francisco and Santa Clara over two nights in December, providing holiday entertainment and collecting donations of toys for local, underserved children and the Marine Crops Reserve Toys for Tots.

Santa, Frosty and the whole gang will be on board to greet families at each stop. Enjoy entertainment from the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra and special extended hours for the West Bay Model Railroad exhibits, which will be open from 1:00 to 8:00 pm.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2014