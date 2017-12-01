Holidays officially begin in Menlo Park with lighting of tree at Fremont Park

In 2013, a new tradition began in Menlo Park, the lighting of the holiday tree at Fremont Park. It continued tonight with Mayor Kirsten Keith doing the duties (ceding to one of the youngsters on the podium). We think we caught her saying “ahhh!”(blue coat far right).

The extra component tonight was a toy drive organized by the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula for North Bay wildfire victims, highlighted on InMenlo earlier this month. There is still time to participate. You can drop an unwrapped toy at the Junior League (555 Ravenswood Avenue) from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Want to participate but don’t have a toy? Cheeky Monkey (640 Santa Cruz Avenue) will be matching toys bought from their store for the gift drive through noon on Saturday. Please mention that you are purchasing for the gift drive in order to get the match.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017