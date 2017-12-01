La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve opens to the public today

A new MidPeninsula Regional Open Space park, La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve, opens to the public today. Previously, this area was only opened to visitors by special reservation.

Hikers and equestrians will have free daily access to six miles of trail from a new parking lot at 900 Sears Ranch Road in La Honda.. The trail traverses forests, creeks and ranchlands with panoramic coastal views.

New interpretive signs connect visitors to nature and local history. The preserve will become Midpen’s second area to allow cattle grazing alongside recreation as a way to continue coastside ranching traditions and manage healthy grasslands.

The new public access is part of a long-term plan for the preserve, completed with community input in 2012, that charts a course balancing environmental stewardship, continued ranching and recreation.

Ahead of public access, stock ponds were rehabilitated to provide water for cattle and breeding habitat for federally threatened California red-legged frogs, ranch roads were repaired to keep sediment out of creeks, and Midpen volunteers and staff removed invasive plants from the preserve. The $1.2 million project was funded by Measure AA, a bond passed by local voters in 2014.

La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve began as 255 acres purchased by Midpen in 1984. With the help of Midpen’s non-profit partner, Peninsula Open Space Trust, it has since grown to more than 6,100 acres of preserved ranchland, grasslands, forests and watersheds supporting people and wildlife.

La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Top photo shows the Harrington Creek Trail that begins at the new Sears Ranch Road parking; both photos courtesy of MidPen