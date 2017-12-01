“Small Works – Mini Treasures” is theme of December Portola Art Gallery exhibit

In December, the Portola Art Gallery is presenting “Small Works – Mini Treasures,” a group exhibition of smaller works for the holiday gift-giving season.

Throughout the month of December, the award winning artists of the gallery will showcase original works of art that are smaller in size but large on value and creativity. The diminutive original paintings and fine art photographs make owning an original piece of art easier

for the first time buyer, and make wonderful gifts for those on a special gift list.

A holiday artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in conjunction with the Allied Arts Christmas Market. Visitors may enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate eligible for any art purchase at the gallery.

“Panther’s First Christmas” (9×9″, watercolor) is one of the featured artworks in the December group exhibit, “Small Works – Mini Treasures,” at the Portola Art Gallery.