Community meeting on MidPen Housing project set for Dec. 6

Mayor Kirsten Keith and MidPen Housing are hosting a community meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, to solicit community input on MidPen’s 1283 Willow Road and 335 Pierce Street properties. The meeting will be held at the Menlo Park Senior Center located at 110 Terminal Avenue.

The City is conducting extensive outreach to ensure that residents and stakeholders are aware of the meeting, including mailing 1900 post cards to every address in the Belle Haven neighborhood, social media posts, email notifications to the City’s housing list, and the affordable housing stakeholders, who were actively engaged in ConnectMenlo. The need for additional affordable housing was a recurring theme expressed by community members during the ConnectMenlo process.

The meeting will start with a presentation of the project options and then move to an open house format with stations for attendees to give input. This is an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to review the project concepts and provide feedback on design, zoning, retail, project schedule and local preference.