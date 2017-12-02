Spotted: “Three Mayors” bike ride making a stop in Menlo Park

Reports Jym Clendenin, who participated in the Three Mayors bike ride today: “About 20 bikers, including the three mayors, showed up. Nice time chatting before the ride while consuming coffee and danish provided by Four Seasons. The ride was altogether about five miles: west down University/Palo Alto, north on Alma with a stop at the Arrillago Family Recreation Center for a faux Santa photo op. Then we returned to the Four Seasons on Willow/Woodland.”

The three mayors who participated are: Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith, East Palo Alto Mayor Larry Moody and Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff.

Photo by Jym Clendenin (c) 2017