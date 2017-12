“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” continues its run on Dec. 9 and 10

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas continues its run at the Woodside High School Theater on Dec. 9 (3:00 pm) and Dec. 10 (1:00 and 4:00 pm). Presented by The Dancers Repertory Theatre and performed by over 85 dancers, the dance/theater show follows the famous Clement C. Moore poem. Tickets are available online.