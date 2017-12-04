Listen to traditional Hawaiian music from Hiram Kaailua Bell on Dec. 9

Multi-talented musician Hiram Kaailau Bell promises a performance of traditional Hawaiian music, as well as other styles of music that are innovative and not what you might expect to hear from an ukulele, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11:00 to noon at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.). He will even take requests.

Hiram was born and raised on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. He studied music and art independently at the UH Manoa Campus. He has been teaching and performing in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 20 years, currently at The Freight & Salvage in Berkeley and at his Uke School in South San Francisco. He performs at weddings, luaus, birthdays, clubs, festivals and various Hawaiian-themed events.

This free event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.