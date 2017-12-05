Meals on Wheels program serves local seniors – and always needs new volunteer drivers

The Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. (PVI) Meals on Wheels is now partners with the Meals on Wheels America (MOWA) “America, Let’s Do Lunch” campaign. This campaign connects volunteers with local Meals on Wheels programs.

Every weekday throughout San Mateo County, PVI Meals on Wheels drivers deliver hot, nutritious meals to homebound older adults and adults with disabilities. And they are on the lookout currently for new volunteers.

One of the current volunteers is Elli Foley (pictured above), who delivers meals in Menlo Park and Atherton. For Elli, it is a privilege to deliver meals. “All my clients need the meals,” she says. “Some save the meal for dinner because it is a hot meal.

Elli’s clients on average are in their late 70s to late 80s, although she has one client, Cynthia (below), who recently celebrated her 105th birthday. Cynthia used to be a PVI Meals on Wheels driver and for 42 years has been a part of the program.

Cynthia got involved with the Meals on Wheels program at PVI by being involved in one of our other programs. She was a member of Little House Activity Center and learned about the Meals on Wheels program which eventually led to her being a delivery volunteer.

Cynthia remembers her first day delivering meals. She was approaching a house where an older lady with white hair was sitting in a wheelchair in the picture window, peering out and waiting for her meal. She never would have dreamed that today, she is doing the same thing, looking out through her window waiting for her volunteer to bring her meal.

You can find out more about the local Meals on Wheels program here.

Photos courtesy of Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.