Applications being taken for 2018 Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards

Emailed Peter Drekmeier of the Tuolumne River Trust: “The application and nomination process is now open for the 2018 Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards. We will be accepting applications and nominations until January 19, 2018.

“2018 will mark our 10th annual Water Awards ceremony, so we’re planning a special evening event with a reception and other activities. The date will be Thursday, March 22 (World Water Day).”

The Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards recognize organizations, agencies, businesses and individuals whose programs and leadership advance water conservation and reuse in Silicon Valley.

You can apply for an award or nominate someone else, by filling out this online application.

Award categories: Business; Government Agency/Water Utility; Organization; Greenscape Management; Innovation; Education; Water Champion. Past winners can be viewed here.

For more information, contact Peter Drekmeier – (415) 882-7252