New pedestrian lights on El Camino in Atherton

There are now several operating pedestrian hybrid beacons on El Camino Real in Atherton. The pedestrian beacons are installed on El Camino Real at the intersections of Isabella Ave., Alejandra Ave. and Almendral Ave.

The pedestrian beacon is designed to stop vehicles at crosswalks and provide pedestrians a controlled crossing through a series of steady and flashing yellow and red lights: