New pedestrian lights on El Camino in Atherton

There are now several operating pedestrian hybrid beacons on El Camino Real in Atherton. The pedestrian beacons are installed on El Camino Real at the intersections of Isabella Ave., Alejandra Ave. and Almendral Ave.
The pedestrian beacon is designed to stop vehicles at crosswalks and provide pedestrians a controlled crossing through a series of steady and flashing yellow and red lights:
- When a pedestrian is ready to cross they will activate the beacon.
- YELLOW lights signal that a driver must slow down and prepare to STOP.
- Drivers must STOP when the RED Light is steady.
- Once the RED light is flashing and the crosswalk is clear, the driver may proceed through the intersection after a complete stop has been made.
