Ravenswood School District toy drive for holiday party is underway through Dec. 14

The Ravenswood Educational Foundation is sponsoring a toy drive for students in the Ravenswood School District for a holiday event on December 16, 2017 at Costaño Elementary School. (Photo is from last year’s event).

If you would like to donate a new unwrapped toy for a K-8th grade student to help them have a happy holiday, you can drop them off at The Yogurt Stop (401 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025) by December 14.

For a little background, the Ravenswood School district has sevenschools that educate kids from K-8th grade. As you are probably aware, this school district has an under resourced population. Over 1/3 are categorized as homeless and are in unstable living environments.

Students of all ages (K-8) will be coming to this event with their families. Food and toys will be distributed. While they appreciate any new unwrapped toy, they really need toys for older kids – things like basketballs, soccer balls, volley balls, etc.