Menlo Fire will visit Belle Haven Library on Saturday, Dec. 9

Members of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District will visit the Belle Have Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) for a fire safety show-and-tell on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2:00 to 2:45 pm. This is an opportunity to meet some of Menlo’s firefighters and have a close-up look at a fire engine.

No registration is necessary. Children 10 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District was formed in 1915. The first firehouse was a small wooden structure at Santa Cruz Avenue and Merrill Street, and the first “fire engine” was actually a horse-drawn wagon.

Today, the District has a fleet of specialized units, and seven stations that are strategically placed to provide the most efficient response times. The District responds to approximately 8,500 emergencies a year, with about 60% of them being emergency medical incidents.