Annual visit to Cozzolino’s Christmas tree lot in Half Moon Bay

While Tony Cozzolino (or his father Alex) brings a few trees to the Menlo Park Farmers Market each Sunday, you get the best selection by heading over the hill toward Half Moon Bay to the Cozzolino tree lot located on Highway 92 near Spanish Town.

We found Tony and wife Stephanie both on hand to greet us this morning, where we picked out a beautifully shaped Nordmann fir, a variety that was unknown to us before we became acquainted with the Cozzolino family tree business.

In addition to Nordmann, the lot sells Noble and Grand firs along with wreaths and other decorative items like wooden reindeer.

Bonus: If you’re combining tree shopping with a walk along the coast with the family dog, the Cozzolino lot is dog friendly.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017