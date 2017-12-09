Café Zoë hosts 2nd annual Gingerbread House decorating competition on Dec. 14

Café Zoë is hosting the 2nd annual Gingerbread House Decorating Competition on Thursday, December 14, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Participants must use the gingerbread house provided by Café Zoë, but you can bring as many decorations as you’d like as well as use the free supply at the café.

There will be two rounds: participants can either sign-up to begin decorating at 6:00 pm or 7:30 pm. This is a kid-friendly event.

Cost to participate is $15. This will cover the cost of the houses; the rest will go to the café’s Holiday Drive for the Veterans at the Palo Alto VA.

You can sign up by either using this google sheet or sending an email to cafezoemenlopark@gmail.com with the the time slot you would like to start.

Photo courtesy of Café Zoë