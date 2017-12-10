Climate versus weather: Find out the difference on Dec. 12 at the Menlo Park Library

Climate and weather — the two are so often confused. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service will be at the Menlo Park Library to explain the distinctions and to answer questions on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

The National Weather Service is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (a division of the Department of Commerce) with a network of 122 local weather forecast offices and numerous regional centers that keep tabs around the clock on weather, fire, river, coast and ocean conditions.

NWS forecasters rely on a network of radars, satellites, ocean buoys, weather balloons, other observations, and supercomputers to provide timely, accurate, and reliable forecasts. They also issue critical watches and warnings before extreme weather strikes.

Rain soaked leaf by Robb Most (c) 2017