Menlo Park’s Holiday Showcase set for Dec. 13

The Holiday Showcase celebrates the talented community and dynamic array of classes and programs offered through the City of Menlo Park. It takes place on December 13, 2017 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and free for children under 12.

Discover programs available including dance, gymnastics, fitness, theatre, martial arts, and much more. Enjoy Heartbeat of Hula, Soul Line Dancing, Persian Dance and a variety of other demonstrations! After the show, stay for the showcase social hour to meet with performers and instructors to ask questions and learn more about their programs.