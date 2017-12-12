Extreme Science Magic coming to Menlo Park Library on Dec. 21

Science is magical! Get hooked on science during Don O’Brien’s fast-paced, interactive family show full of experiments, demonstrations, and plenty of fun audience participation to amaze children & adults alike!

Event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm in the library’s main hall, with most seating on the floor.

Don O’Brien was a California-licensed public school educator/counselor for 18 years. He now educates with “Xtreme Science Magic” and “Multicultural Music from Around the World,” the two programs he has presented for thousands of children at hundreds of schools and libraries throughout the United States.

This event made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.