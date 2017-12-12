Holiday sounds – Scottish style – are coming to Menlo Park this weekend

Want to liven up your holiday season? The Stewart Tartan Pipes and Drums is presenting a free Scottish Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 16, at 3:00 pm at Trinity Church in Menlo Park. The concert includes Scottish bagpipes and drums, Scottish fiddlers, and carols. There will be guest appearances by the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers and the Piedmont Highlanders Dancing School.

Menlo Park residents Karen and Bill Muir are members of the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers. “I play violin (ie: fiddle) and Bill plays guitar,” emailed Karen (pictured, blue and green tartan). “Our daughter Amanda also plays violin. She is away at college, but may possibly be able to join our group for the performance since she will be home from college for winter break.

“I’m classically trained and have been playing since 5th grade. I play in a local group called the New Millennium Chamber Orchestra, which is where I met Colyn Fischer. He is the concertmaster for the orchestra, but also leads the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers.

“Bill and I joined the fiddlers about four years ago, along with our daughter. It has really been a lot of fun. It not only opened me up to an entire new playing style, but it also was something our family could participate in together. Well, our son Erik doesn’t play with us, but three out of our isn’t bad!”

Photo courtesy of Shauna Picket-Gordon, co director of the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers