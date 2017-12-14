Facebook launches Access job portal for applicants in surrounding neighborhoods

Residents of Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood, North Fair Oaks, and East Palo Alto can now apply for jobs at Facebook through Access, a new local talent portal. Through this free program, local candidates will have increased visibility from a talent partner whose purview includes consulting, career development and employment access for the community.

“In addition to our partnership with JobTrain to support its Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program, this program is one component of our broader community engagement efforts,” explained Jamil Walker, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Local candidates go through the same hiring process as candidates that apply for jobs through the Facebook Careers page. They can apply for full-time jobs in addition to contract and vendor roles.

The first step for an interested local candidate is to complete a profile in the Access portal. The local candidate will then receive an assessment with a talent partner to discuss job openings.

“The talent partner is a Facebook employee with experience in the recruiting side of human resources,” said Facebook public policy manager Juan Salazar.

The talent partner will either recommend that the candidate moves forward in the application process based on his/her skill set or recommend that the candidate attend a career development workshop to bolster his/her candidacy for a job.

If the talent partner identifies that the local candidate’s experience matches a job’s requirements, he/she will share the application directly with the Facebook recruiter.

“In developing this program, our focus was providing our immediate neighborbors with better access to jobs,” said Salazar. “And while it is not a part of our diversity program, diversity is an added bonus given the demographic makeup of our adjoining neighborhoods.”

Of note, for the third time in 10 years, Facebook was named #1 Best Place to Work in Glassdoor’s Employee’ Choice Awards. It is the social media company’s eighth consecutive time on the list overall.

Photo of recent Facebook job fair at the company’s Menlo Park headquarters, courtesy of Facebook