Toy drive for Ravenswood students extended — 1 more day to help!

Despite the towering pile of toys taking over Dana Shields’s living room, there’s still a need for hundreds more to ensure that every child in the Ravenswood City School District receives a gift at Saturday’s holiday party.

As she has done for the past few years, Dana, a Design and STEAM teacher for the District (and a Willows neighborhood resident) has spearheaded the drive. And this year the need is greater than ever: More than 3,000 toys for children preschool to 8th grade. See below for suggested gift items that were popular last year.

New, unwrapped toys are needed by Friday, Dec. 15, at 3:00 pm. Drop them off at The Yogurt Stop (401 El Camino Real, Menlo Park) or in the Willows at 1231 Woodland Avenue.

All ages: soccer ball backpacks, warm blankets, cute pillows, warm hats, and stuffed animals

Preschool to 2nd grade: dolls, cars, Legos, stuffed animals, puzzles, slime/putty for age 3+

3rd to 5th grades: Legos, toy slime, stuffed animals, bracelets kits, soccer balls, basketballs, footballs.

6th to 8th grades: soccer balls, slime/putty, colored pencils with sketch pad, fun stress balls, $10 gift cards @ Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Target, iTunes