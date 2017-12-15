Attention Menlo Park Dish walkers/joggers: it’s closed until Sunday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in parts of the Bay Area, particularly at higher elevations, from 10:00 pm Friday, December 15, to 10:00 am Sunday, December 17, due to a dry weather system moving into the region that is expected to bring gusty winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast, and it represents the weather service’s highest level of fire alert.

Out of an abundance of caution, and recognizing the devastating wildfires that have occurred in California recently, the Stanford Dish will be closed to public use for the entire day on Saturday, December 16. The Dish will reopen to the public on Sunday, December 17, at 10:00 am.

The Matadero Trail in the Stanford foothills also will be closed during this period.

Any updates that are issued over the weekend will be available at police.stanford.edu.

Self-portrait of Dish walker by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017