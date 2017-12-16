Turn restrictions coming to Willows neighborhood in Menlo Park on Monday

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, the following turn restrictions will be installed within the Willows neighborhood (purple section on map):

No right turns from Chester, Durham & O’Keefe to Willow Road, 3:00 to 7:00 pm weekdays (except SamTrans and school buses)

No left turns from Woodland to Baywood, 3:00 to 7:00 pm weekdays

These restrictions apply to all vehicles. While drivers adjust to these changes, conditions may temporarily worsen, but are expected to improve. The City asks that drivers be careful, alert and patient during the adjustment period.

The changes are being implemented to help ease the congestion within the Willows neighborhood that was exacerbated by the Willow-101 interchange construction. These signs are a temporary measure during the Willow-101 interchange construction, expected to be complete in early 2019.

Please send questions, comments & observations to: transportation@menlopark.org or 650-330-6770.

City of Menlo Park staff will be performing on-going observations, including during school dismissal periods, to determine if the changes are effective and if any adjustments need to be made to the locations and/or hours.

Having input directly from the local neighborhood is valuable as the City evaluates the effectiveness of these changes. City staff will attend a City Council meeting in January 2018 to share an update on the progress observed.

