Spotted: Menlo Park school district administrators at Farmers Market

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Erik Burmeister, Oak Knoll principal Kirsten Garcia and Hillview associate principal Joan von der Linden (pictured left to right) were on had at the Menlo Park Farmers Market this morning. They were there to say “thanks” to the community for voting “yes” on proposition X and to answers questions from market goers. Just for good measure, they also had donut holes to hand out.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017