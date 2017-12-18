Menlo Park is the launch site of the No-Gasoline movement

Coltura, a nonprofit working to phase out gasoline vehicles by 2030, launched the No-Gasoline movement at a private gathering in Menlo Park last week. Similar to the No-Smoking movement, the No-Gasoline movement raises awareness of the harm to public health of driving gas and diesel vehicles, and calls for a transition to cleaner alternatives.

Attending the launch were members of environmental organizations, electric vehicle enthusiasts, city and county governments, physicians, high-tech companies, the arts, religious organizations, student groups, utilities and sustainable design experts.

Matthew Metz, Coltura’s founder, shared the history of the no-gasoline movement, from its beginnings as a cultural movement through performance art in Seattle, through its evolution to include the policy goal of phasing out sales of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2030.

Janelle London, Coltura’s co-executive director, who also chairs Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission, read the proclamation officially launching the movement in California. “California has always led the country on environmental issues,” she said. “Now it’s time for it to lead the movement to phase out gasoline vehicles in America.”

She explained that gasoline causes damage and destruction along every step of its lifecycle, from drilling to extracting to transporting to combusting. She noted that cleaner electric vehicles are already viable for many drivers today, and will be for many more in the next three to five years with lower battery prices, increased vehicle selection, longer ranges, and faster and more ubiquitous charging infrastructure.

Assembly member Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) plans to introduce legislation in January prohibiting registration of new gas passenger vehicles in California starting in 2040.

“We support Assemblyman Ting’s bill,” said Janelle. “It’s just that we believe the gasoline phase-out can and must start ten years earlier.”

Photos courtesy of Coltura