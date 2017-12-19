Encinal Students have the “write stuff” when it comes to thank you notes

This Fall students at Encinal Elementary School in Atherton added something extra to their weekly library time. They combined kind thoughts and skilled hands by writing letters to some very special people, with leadership from teacher librarian Denise Healy.

As the North Bay fires raged on in early October students began writing “thank you notes to the fire fighters who battled the weeklong flames.” The smell and sight of smoke here on the Peninsula brought home a sense of the reality and proximity of the fires.

Students shared messages like: “I am deeply moved by the great risk you are taking to rescue so many people. I know some of you have lost your homes.” “I hope you do not get hurt you are saving lives.” “I hope you are doing okay putting down the fire. And make sure no mistakes happen because my mom’s friend lives near there.” “I wish I could meet you, it would be an honor. And I know you are very tired and sweaty. I wish you good luck!” “Thank you for rescuing everyone including pets, babies, and kids.” All together, students created over 600 colorful, beautiful cards with drawings of the heroic fire fighters doing their amazing job.

In November, Ms. Healy turned her attention to a request from the Town of Atherton and the Atherton Police Department for Holiday/Christmas Cards for the deployed troops of Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 1stBrigade & 101st Airborne Division. Students are made cards, wrote supportive messages, and even included holiday candy. The notes read: “Dear Soldiers, I am so grateful of your work for our country. I could never thank you enough. Have a very merry Christmas! Thank you for keeping us safe.” “Thank you so much for serving our country. Without you, we would be here feeling like we have no protection. You risk your life to save ours. You travel overseas to protect our country. We wish you the merriest Christmas you’ll ever have.”

Sometimes even during stressful times like fires and deployment, heartfelt notes from children help lift the spirits of the brave men and women who put themselves on our front lines to keep us safe. Kids really do say it best!