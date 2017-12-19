Facebook’s new “snooze” option might offer holiday respite!

Menlo Park-based Facebook is launching Snooze, giving users the option of temporarily unfollowing a person, Page or group for 30 days, which coming at this time of the year, may lighten your holiday load. By selecting Snooze in the top-right drop-down menu of a post, you won’t see content from those people, Pages or groups in your News Feed for a month.

“Seeing too many photos of your uncle’s new cat?” writes Facebook product manager Shruthi Muraleedharan. “Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip?

“It turns out, you’re not alone. We’ve heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it. With Snooze, you don’t have to unfollow or unfriend permanently, rather just stop seeing someone’s posts for a short period of time.

“The people, Pages, and groups you Snooze will not be notified. You will be notified before the Snooze period is about to end, and the setting can also be reversed at any time.”