Fire at church on Ravenswood Avenue quickly extinguished

It only took about 15 minutes for firefighters from Menlo Fire to extinguish a fire involving bamboo, a fence and garbage cans next to Church of Christ Scientist on Ravenswood Avenue in Menlo Park yesterday morning.

In total, five fire engines, one ladder truck, Battalion Chief and Training Chief comprising 21 personnel from the Menlo Park Fire Protection Districts responded as part of a first alarm assignment.

The fire did not penetrate the inside of the Church but did cause sever charring to the exterior and cracked some windows. Fire Investigators determined an estimated damage at $5,000.

Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said cigarettes and cigar butts were found in the brush, but the exact reason for the fire wasn’t conclusive.

