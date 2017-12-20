Menlo Park police and fire team up with American Red Cross to donate blood

Members of the Menlo Park community are invited to roll up their sleeves and join their local police and fire fighters in helping to ensure hospitals and patients have the lifesaving blood they need. Menlo Park firefighters and law enforcement personnel are teaming up with the American Red Cross for their first-ever Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible donors in the community to give blood.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition that helps the Red Cross meet patient and hospital demand for blood. “Battle of the Badges” T-shirts provided for all donors by American Red Cross.

Individuals can join the Battle of the Badges blood drive by donating though January 4, 2018. Appointments are encouraged but are not required. To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code BADGENORCAL.

Originally appeared in Menlo Updates; used with permission